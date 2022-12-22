LACONIA — The Winnipesaukee Muskrats, the Lakes Region team in the New England Collegiate Baseball League since 2009, are no more, after the team’s operating plan was rejected by the league’s governing board at its annual meeting in November. At issue was the team’s strategy to house players, which differed from the league’s vision of hosting players in the homes of local families.

The team, originally known as the Laconia Muskrats, has long had a struggle with finding housing for its players, elite college athletes who play for an NECBL team during their summer break as a way to attract attention from Major League Baseball scouts.

