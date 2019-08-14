LINCOLN — Rescuers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and conservation officers from the N.H. Fish and Game Department helped a Massachusetts woman injured on the Lonesome Lake Trail on the evening of Aug. 13.
Fish and Game says Yasibelle Quinonez, 19, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was hiking down the trail with a group of friends when she fell and injured her leg. Unable to continue due to the injury, the party called 911 for help and rescuers carried her down the trail in a litter.
The rescue party reached the Lafyette Place Campground at 11 p.m. and loaded Quinonez into an ambulance which transported her to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
Fish & Game used the incident to remind those enjoying the outdoors to plan ahead and make safe decisions. Hiking in the White Mountains requires proper planning and preparation. All hikers should carry essential equipment to be ready not just for the intended hike, but other issues that could arise. For more information, visit http://www.hikesafe.com.
