LHS

A new kitchen and single-stall bathrooms are part of planned renovations for Laconia High School this fall. (Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

LACONIA — Renovations to Laconia High School involving a complete revamp of the kitchen, 15 new single-stall bathrooms and the addition of ventilation to several classrooms currently without it is set to begin this fall and last through August of next year.

The school board approved $6.7 million in federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds and $500,000 in district funds toward the renovation last year. ESSER funds expire in September 2024, giving the project a hard finish deadline, which the district currently expects to meet. Bob Champlin, a former longtime superintendent in the city, was hired as a consultant by the district in August of last year to help oversee the project.

Laconia School Board approves solar project, high school renovations

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.