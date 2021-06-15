GILFORD — A hillclimb event is one of the historic hallmarks of Laconia Motorcycle Week, and this year’s event, held on Wednesday at Gunstock Mountain Resort, is going to feature a return to its traditional roots.
“The original hillclimbs here were amateur, they always were amateur,” said Michael Farnsworth of Ridge Runner Productions, the Canaan-based company that puts on the event. With uncertainty due to the pandemic, logistics didn’t work out to bring in professional competitors this year. But amateurs were eager to step in to test their mettle against the 70-foot Torger Tokle Memorial ski jump hill, an undulating slope that features a 71-degree incline at its steepest.
“It’s pretty near vertical at one point in the hill,” said Farnsworth.
In recent years, when the pros have been on the scene, their top fuel, custom-built motorcycles have climbed the hill in seconds. Professional riders, of course, are all in their athletic prime, between the ages of 20 and 40.
The hill may be a more daunting challenge for the amateurs, who will be riding machines much more familiar to the motorcycling public.
“These will be little kids up to adults,” said Farnsworth, adding that registered competitors will run from 4 years old to 66. “They will be on gas-powered bikes, the majority of them will be floor-bought models,” with a few choice modifications for hill climbing.
“I believe it’s more exciting for the crowd, because you have competitors that can’t make the hill,” Farnsworth said, “which makes it a more exciting show.”
Though the competition will be amateur, the production will continue at the same level that Ridge Runner has brought in the recent past. There will be food, drink and apparel vendors on scene. Visitors will be able to bring their own supplies, though coolers will be limited to 14 inches in size. Prohibited at the venue will be pets, weapons, umbrellas, tents, backpacks or large bags, glass bottles and drones.
A professional stunt crew, Eastcoastin’, will perform three shows throughout the day.
“We’re going to produce a professional event for our amateurs, and give them the limelight they deserve,” Farnsworth said.
Gates for the event open at 8 a.m., opening ceremonies will be at 9 a.m. and the racing will continue until 5 p.m. Admission is $20 cash only, and free for children 10 and younger. Visit gunstock.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.