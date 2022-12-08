Low snow

Unseasonably warm and rainy weather has forced Gunstock Mountain Resort to delay its planned opening on Friday. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — A cold snap before Thanksgiving had Gunstock Mountain Resort management feeling optimistic about their planned Dec. 9 opening day. Then came weeks of mid-40s temperatures and periods of heavy rain, including on Wednesday.

Citing “unseasonably warm temperatures and recent weather events,” Gunstock shared on Thursday that its opening, originally scheduled for Friday, would be postponed.

