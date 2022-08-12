GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission will hold a public, special meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. at Gunstock Mountain Resort. It will be the first since the departure of former Commissioner Dr. David Strang and the arrival of new Commissioner Denise Conroy.

The tentative agenda includes discussion of a letter from the firm running Gunstock’s annual audit and an update on the internal investigation by Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios law firm into the circumstances behind the GAC’s lawsuit against the county delegation. 

