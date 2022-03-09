GILMANTON — In town elections Tuesday, Mark Warren handily defeated David Strang for a seat on the selectboard, garnering 534 votes compared to 270 for Strang, a physician who was recently appointed to the Gunstock Area Commission by the Belknap County Delegation.
Ron LeClerc, with 647 votes, was elected to the budget committee with newcomer Joshua Mann, a write-in candidate who received 14 votes.
Voters defeated 431 to 379 the town’s proposed operating budget of $4.67 million, which means the budget for the coming year will be capped at last year’s $4.32 million, with previously approved adjustments and any required by law.
Residents voted 456 to 359 to create two full-time firefighter positions to allow 24-hour coverage, at a cost in salary and benefits of $114,500. They also approved spending $850,000 to purchase a new fire rescue truck to replace an older vehicle.
Gilmanton voters said yes to most warrant articles requiring taxpayer funding. But they nixed raising $51,000 toward purchasing a new police cruiser, adding $80,000 to the Town Driveways Capital Reserve Fund, and purchasing a new security system for the Public Safety Building for $24,000.
As a result of the election, the Gilmanton Conservation Commission will increase from six to seven members.
In the Gilmanton School Board race, incumbent Adam Mini, who currently serves as board chair for SAU 79, returns to the board with 512 votes. Kelsey St. James, with 447 votes, will replace outgoing board member Johnna McKenna. Bianca Weber, with 382, was third in that race for two open seats.
The district’s two representatives to the Gilford School Board will be chosen at school board meeting Wednesday night. Under a longstanding arrangement between SAU 79 in Gilmanton and SAU 73 in Gilford, Gilmanton students attend high school in Gilford (after graduating from Gilmanton School, which provides kindergarten through middle school), and Gilmanton sends two representatives on the Gilford School Board.
