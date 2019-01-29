GILFORD — The department of public works’ efforts to curtail the public’s removal of salt and sand intended to treat Gilford’s highways and streets got an “A” for effort, but did little to solve the problem and brought new complaints from residents.
The issue came up during the Jan. 23 selectmen’s meeting, after the board agreed to name Morton Salt as an alternative provider of road salt. The town purchases salt from a state supplier at $56.40 per ton, but wanted to have a backup option to be sure and have enough material on hand for treating icy roads. Morton will supply salt for $56.59 per ton.
After approving the request, selectmen asked DPW Director Jason Hayden for an update on his efforts to stave off the unauthorized removal of salt and sand from the highway shed.
Hayden said that while residents are welcome to take a bucketful to use on walkways and steps, “it’s intended for the streets, and that’s what it’s used for. It’s not for commercial use or for a 250-foot driveway.”
Hayden said he has seen people return repeatedly to get more sand, and the 7,000 pounds he puts out at the start of the day is often depleted by 10:30 or 11 a.m.
“We can only stock so much, and we rely on that sand. If we give it out freely, it depletes my stock, and I can’t buy more on Saturdays, Sundays, or holidays,” Hayden said. “If weather comes in in the meantime, I don’t have the material.”
The department put in barriers and signs to limit how much people take, but it has not stopped people from returning multiple times, and when he has confronted some of them, they argue that they own property and pay taxes, and therefore should be able to take what they need.
“It’s a hard thing to control,” he said.
Selectman Richard Grenier sympathized, but also said the barriers and signs make it appear residents are unwelcome.
Resident James McIntire told the selectmen that he never had a problem for 16 years, but he recently made three or four trips when no sand was available.
“My driveway is a long driveway off a state road,” McIntire said. “I don’t need to have you sand my road to get to my house, but I’d like to see at least a scoop available in case there’s black ice. Most towns provide that same service.”
Solutions have been hard to come by, and the town is continuing to work on striking a balance that would be satisfactory for all parties.
