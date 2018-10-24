GILFORD — Gilford police responded to 54 calls for service during the 72-hour period ending at midnight Sunday.
Two people were arrested.
Police charged John E. Beinoras, 60, of 93 Timber Lane, Gilford, with driving while intoxicated.
Police charged Joshua D. Thibodeau, 21, of 36 Cotton Hill Road, Belmont, with driving while intoxicated.
Officers conducted 21 motor vehicle stops.
Police investigated a traffic accident on Lakeshore Road (Route 11), and another on Dock Road.
Police investigated reports of an assault on Sargent Place and theft of personal property on Lakeshore Road (Route 11) and Belknap Point Road.
Officers responded to reports of disturbances on Lakeshore Road, Valley Drive, and Sagamore Road.
