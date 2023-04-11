MEREDITH — Parker Russel of Gilford is safe after being rescued by the Meredith Fire Department Monday afternoon. Russel capsized his canoe on Lake Winnipesaukee. Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones said the 63-year-old paddler owes his survival to his life jacket and luck.
A couple who happened to be walking their dog in the area, Marcus and Denise Guerro of Madison, witnessed Russel tip his canoe 300 yards off Leavitt Beach.
“When we got there, we witnessed a couple. They were there yelling to him along with the other gentleman,” Jones said. “He was floating in the water with the canoe capsized down. He was communicating back waving his arms while we were deploying and gearing up.”
In addition to the couple and a third Meredith man, Meredith Police Chief Michael Harper and Lt. Phillip McLaughlin were on shore communicating with Russel.
The department deployed a small, inflatable water-rescue craft to collect Russel, who told rescuers he had been in the 37-degree water for 28 minutes, based on his wristwatch.
“He was very fortunate the couple was in the area to witness the whole thing,” Jones said. “If that hadn’t happened, I can’t tell you what the outcome would have been.”
While the couple was instrumental in Russel’s survival, it was ultimately the life jacket that saved Russel’s life.
“Under these current conditions, the life jacket played a major role,” Jones said. “He was probably wearing it versus having it in the boat. If you're going to be out there in a small craft such as a kayak or canoe, it’s probably a good idea to have it on.”
Once on shore, Russel was transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia by Stewart’s Ambulance after being assessed for hypothermia.
The Center Harbor Fire Department assisted at the scene, according to a press release from Meredith Fire.
Despite nearly a half hour in 37-degree water, Jones said Russel was able to communicate.
“He said his legs were terribly cold,” Jones said.
Ice-out was declared just three days prior to Russel’s accident, making for incredibly chilly conditions for canoeing and other small watercraft.
“I've been here 15 years and this is the first one we had this early,” Jones said of the rescue. “You usually start seeing that after Memorial Day Weekend.”
As for the canoe, Jones said it was rescued by Marine Patrol and flipped with a little help from a vessel from Island Services.
