Water rescue

Meredith firefighters bring Parker Russel ashore after his canoe capsized 300 yards off Leavitt Shores. (Courtesy photo/Meredith Fire Department)

MEREDITH — Parker Russel of Gilford is safe after being rescued by the Meredith Fire Department Monday afternoon. Russel capsized his canoe on Lake Winnipesaukee. Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones said the 63-year-old paddler owes his survival to his life jacket and luck.

A couple who happened to be walking their dog in the area, Marcus and Denise Guerro of Madison, witnessed Russel tip his canoe 300 yards off Leavitt Beach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.