GILFORD — There will be a public hearing on Wednesday, June 12, on a proposed amendment to the town's speed zone regulation, reducing the posted speed limit on Area Road from 35 mph to 25 mph at the request of a resident of the road.
Copies of the proposed regulation are available at the Selectmen’s Office and on the town’s website, www.gilfordnh.org. The hearing will take place during the 7 p.m. selectmen's meeting on the 12th.
The proposed 25 mph speed limit is based on a traffic study by the Gilford Police Department using a radar recorder. Of 1,100 vehicles passing that location, only two exceeded the current 35 mph speed limit and 857 were traveling at 25 mph or less. There were 241 vehicles passing at speeds between 25 and 35 mph.
The regulation provides that speeders would be guilty of a violation, according to state statute 265:60. If passed, the change would be effective on June 13.
The public hearing provides an opportunity for any interested person to comment on the change before the selectmen make a decision.
