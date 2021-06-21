GILFORD – Selectmen will hold a public hearing on Wednesday to receive input on adopting temporary summer traffic alterations for Scenic Drive and Belknap Point Road.
There is no specific plan before the board, but among the items being considered as possible public safety enhancements are closing off thru traffic between Route 11 (Lakeshore Road) and Scenic Drive, speed bumps, one-way travel regulations, additional signage, radar alerts, alternative line striping, public education, and increased traffic enforcement.
The speed limit on Scenic Drive is 25 mpg, but some residents in the area have raised concerns that motorists are going significantly faster since the road was paved. That has led to the appearance of handmade signs in the area reading, "What part of 25 mph don't you understand?"
The public hearing starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the first-floor conference room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.