LACONIA — An anonymous couple recently donated gift cards worth a total of $10,000 from restaurants in the city to allow families in need with children in each of the city’s five public schools to buy a take-out or in person meal.
Each of the 250 cards was valued at $40.
“The donors wanted to provide some food for families as well as an experience where they could come together over a meal during the holidays,” said Superintendent Steve Tucker. “In addition to supporting our families during the holiday season, purchasing these gift cards was a way to support local eateries in Laconia,” he added.
