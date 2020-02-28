LACONIA — Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, a U.S. Senate candidate, will address the Belknap County Republican Committee on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at Laconia VFW Post 1670, at 143 Court St., Laconia.
Gen. Bolduc served in the U.S. Army for 36 years and led one of the first groups in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks, riding on horseback to take control of the southern Afghan region from the Taliban. He was one of the few survivors of both a helicopter crash and a 2,000-pound bomb that inadvertently targeted his position in friendly fire.
His services included assignments as commander, Combined Joint Special Operations Component Commander in Afghanistan, deputy director for U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and Special Operations Command-Africa (COMSOCAFRICA).
Bolduc was raised on the Bolduc Family Farm in Laconia, where his father served as a long-time city councilor and mayor. Bolduc has three children and three grandchildren, and lives in Stratham with his wife, Sharon, and his service dog, Victor.
Bolduc will share his reasons for running for U.S. Senate and his goals if he wins the U.S. Senate primary in September and goes on to defeat the current Democrat U.S. Senator, Jeanne Shaheen, in the November election. He will take questions after addressing the committee.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded Independents.
The committee encourages its members to continue to bring nonperishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information, check the committee’s website, www.BelknapCountyGOP.org, or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.