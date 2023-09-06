LACONIA — They say the grass is always greener on the other side. One local bovine — escaping its home, running down Union Avenue and swimming across all of Paugus Bay before taking a tour of Laconia Country Club and South Down Shores — put that saying to the test this Labor Day.

Police were called to the intersection of Union Avenue and Stark Street at 6:39 p.m. Monday for reports of a cow in the road, according to Chief Matt Canfield. They tracked it down to the shoreline near Spinnaker Cove Yacht Club, where it entered Paugus Bay and began to swim.

