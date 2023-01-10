FRANKLIN — The Three Rivers City recognized the Grevior family as Citizens of the Year and swore in the city councilors elected last fall, including new councilor Leigh Webb, during an inaugural program on Monday that combined patriotism, community pride, and taking care of business.
Mayor Jo Brown presented the Citizen of the Year Award to the family that, since 1932, has operated a furniture store, first “in the basement of the Baptist Church on the corner of Church and Franklin streets” and now out of 30,000 square feet of space on Central Street.
“But lots of people run furniture stores,” Brown said. It was founder Nathan Grevior’s vision of “providing no-pressure sales, a quality product, and a commitment to support the local community” that set Grevior Furniture apart.
“Most of you know that the family donated the land on which Trestle View Park is located and is also a major sponsor of the Winni Trail which runs from Franklin to Tilton via the upside-down bridge,” Brown said.
“Jason and his wife, Robin, have for years been the force and cooks behind the annual Ring In The Holiday celebration held at the Veterans Memorial Ski Area as a fundraiser for the ski area and local snowmobile club. This year, there was a waiting list to attend that event and over $15,000 was raised this year, assisted by a live and a silent auction from some very generous local community and businesses. Jason himself was directly involved with Franklin High School, serving as their football coach... He would make breakfast sandwiches for his team of over 60 students to make sure that all of his players had something to eat before going onto the field. The family has always been involved in helping make Franklin a great community.”
Leah Cote, who won a contest sponsored by Choose Franklin, read her winning essay.
“Franklin is a misunderstood beauty of New Hampshire,” she began. “As an outsider, you may hear rumors about this city: It’s full of drugs. It’s abandoned. The sports teams are bad, and more. But what is Franklin truly? From one of its residents, it is small but mighty; it is a gorgeous community. It is filled with hidden gems and there is nowhere else I’d rather live.
“One staple of this place is the Franklin Opera House, my pride and joy and my second home. The theater community is one of the most loving and welcoming that you will ever come across. It’s a great environment for kids to make friends and learn social skills. I have been working with the same people there since I was a little kid putting together shows and rehearsing after school, dancing in the middle of the Franklin High School hallways and rushing with adrenaline on every opening night.”
She said another place she loves is the Franklin Falls Dam. “My memories of this beautiful marvel of nature include walking with my family during the summer, taking side trails with my dad and rolling down the grassy hills with my friends. My parents got married at Franklin Falls Dam. My grandfather worked there landscaping as a young adult. I plan to get married there if I ever decide to get engaged.”
Outgoing council business
During the first part of the evening’s business, the outgoing city council held two public hearings and then voted to send $100,268.84, derived from state funding, to the New Hampshire Retirement System and an Education Freedom Account phase-out grant to the Franklin School District. They also voted to accept $1,440,000 in grant money from the New Hampshire Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and to borrow an additional $3,500,000 to cover the cost of replacing sewer lines on East and West Bow streets.
The council also agreed to deed a lot at 6 Ring Street to Gary Goodwin.
With that, the old council adjourned and Pastor Kate Harmon Siberine of the Episcopal Mission of Franklin delivered an invocation to welcome the new group.
City Attorney Paul Fitzgerald administered the oath of office to incumbent Ward 1 Councilor Ted Starkweather and Ward 2 Councilor Olivia Zink, and to the new Ward 3 councilor, Webb. Fitzgerald then administered the oath to school board members Jack Finley, Desiree McLaughlin, Liz Cote, Laura Case, and Tim Dow.
State of the city
“In truth, this has been a mixed year,” Brown said at the start of her State of the City Address.
“Some great accomplishments but also some troubling times.”
The good: “Finally, after two years+ securing 12 permits, with rain delays, weather of all kinds, our first feature for our whitewater park is in and fully functional.”
She also highlighted the completion of renovations to the Independent Order of Odd Fellows building on Central Street to luxury condominiums, and substantial work on the old Stevens Mill building, with the opening of a second Kettlehead Brewing location. Plans call for more than 150 apartments at that location.
Finally, she spoke of the opening of Mill City Park which is twice-blessed — by Episcopal and Catholic clergy — making it “a very holy place,” she quipped.
“But what has not opened is Cumberland Farms,” she said. The company had planned to purchase or lease three parcels which include the former Elks Lodge to build a larger convenience store and gas station.
“We had hoped for an April 2022 start, but that was delayed. Numerous conversations with the staff, unfortunately, have not produced much momentum. And to top it all off, Cumberland Farms was sold this summer to a European conglomerate, e.g., group, which owns a slew of chain restaurants, gas stations, etc., around the world.”
Finally, she noted the graffiti and hate mail directed at businesses and city officials.
After a local business was targeted with graffiti during the summer, the city council passed a resolution against hate and intolerance and established a citizens’ task force, but there were further incidents last fall.
“We were also targeted by hate graffiti on a wall behind the [National Guard] Armory,” she said. “So we are a small city with big city problems.”
Brown said the city’s efforts at recycling have been stalled by market fluctuations but Franklin will be pursuing an Environmental Protection Agency grant for solid waste infrastructure, and looking to establish a plastic recycling program through the high school honor society.
Finally, she noted that, over the past 5 years, the city has seen more than $75 million in new investments, received $3.5 million in grants and donations, and has seen businesses grow.
“We have a very strong city leadership team across our departments that have worked very, very hard together to make sure that we’re doing the best we can within our tax-cap budget,” Brown said, “but it is never enough to meet all our needs.”
Council business
The new council scheduled public hearings for next month to discuss acceptance of $1,407.50 in fire assistance grants, re-adopting and expanding the optional veterans’ credit and adjusting the optional elderly exemptions.
City Manager Judie Milner said the property assessments in the city are likely to be 50% higher when finalized, and that many people who previously were exempt from taxes no longer would be unless the exemption amounts increase.
