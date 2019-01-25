FRANKLIN — The rescue of a snowmobiler who plunged into Webster Lake on Friday points up the dangerous ice conditions that exist following the recent warming spell.
The Franklin, Tilton-Northfield, and Andover fire departments responded to a report of two snowmobilers going through the ice at 3:59 p.m. but, upon arrival, learned only one person — a resident of Concord — had broken through. The initial caller pointed out the victim, who was still in the water, partially submerged and balancing himself on the snowmobile.
Rescue crews reported that the poor ice conditions hampered the operation, but Franklin firefighters were able to secure the victim to a flotation device before removing him with the help of Tilton-Northfield rescuers.
The patient declined transport to the hospital after he was evaluated for possible injuries.
Fire Chief Michael Foss used the rescue to issue a warning about the unsafe ice conditions.
"Please make sure to ensure the thickness of any ice prior to using bodies of water for recreational activities," he said.
