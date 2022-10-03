Hall of Fame

Newfound Regional High School Athletic Director Jacob Tivey, left, joins Nick Perzanoski, Jacqueline Lyon, and Peter Patten during Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Oct. 2. Also honored but unable to attend the ceremony was Kelli Kemery. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

BRISTOL — Four alumni were inducted into the Newfound Regional High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 2, including one whose school record in high hurdles remains unbeaten today, and another whose long jump record was the longest-standing record in Newfound track history until it was broken this last spring.

Nicholas Perzanoski, Newfound class of 2004, achieved a time of 15.37 in the 110-meter high hurdles in 2003, which remains a school record. He competed in a variety of events during his high school career, finishing in seventh place as a junior and second place as a senior in state decathlon meets. He made the Division III championships in the 4x400 relay during his junior year and the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles during his senior year.

