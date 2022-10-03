Newfound Regional High School Athletic Director Jacob Tivey, left, joins Nick Perzanoski, Jacqueline Lyon, and Peter Patten during Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Oct. 2. Also honored but unable to attend the ceremony was Kelli Kemery. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
BRISTOL — Four alumni were inducted into the Newfound Regional High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 2, including one whose school record in high hurdles remains unbeaten today, and another whose long jump record was the longest-standing record in Newfound track history until it was broken this last spring.
Nicholas Perzanoski, Newfound class of 2004, achieved a time of 15.37 in the 110-meter high hurdles in 2003, which remains a school record. He competed in a variety of events during his high school career, finishing in seventh place as a junior and second place as a senior in state decathlon meets. He made the Division III championships in the 4x400 relay during his junior year and the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles during his senior year.
Perzanoski continued his track career at St. Lawrence University in New York, winning four individual Liberty League championships and five NYSCTC/ECAC pentathlon/decathlon championships, and was twice recognized as the Liberty League Outdoor Performer of the Year.
Kelli Kemery, class of 1981, was unable to attend Sunday’s ceremony, but the Hall of Fame recognized her achievements at Newfound, which included establishing two high school records: the 800 meters, where her record held for more than 25 years; and the long jump, which was broken in the spring of 2022 after 43 years. Her cross-country team was undefeated in Class M during her senior year.
Also recognized on Sunday were Jacqueline Lyon and Peter Patten.
Lyon, a 1989 graduate, was honored by the Hall of Fame not only for her contributions as an athlete, but also for honors achieved as a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
In high school, Lyon played field hockey and softball and became one of the best girls’ basketball players in Newfound history. She played a role in guiding the 1988 team to the Class M State Championships and served as a returning captain in her senior year. She was the third female to achieve the 1,000-point milestone, reaching it halfway through the 1989 season. Her skills earned her a full scholarship to play basketball at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina.
After earning a dual major degree in accounting and business administration at Gardner-Webb, she attended the FBI Academy in 2003, and has served as a special agent for 18 years, earning six Merit Awards for Outstanding Achievements, an Exceptional Performance Award, two citations for achievement, and has been a nominee for the FBI Director’s Award and the Attorney General’s Award.
Patten is a 1987 Newfound graduate, and was named Most Valuable Track Athlete that year. At one point in his high school track-and-field career, Patten held the record in discus, javelin, and shot put. His record throw for the discus held up for almost 10 years.
Since high school, Patten has coached a number of teams and has been a volunteer with the NRHS track program. He also has provided financial support and track equipment to Newfound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.