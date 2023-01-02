LACONIA — Frank Mills started building Christmas light displays about 20 years ago as a way to honor his family members. This holiday season, the first since his death, his loved ones returned the favor by lighting up his home as never before — and earning the property its fourth consecutive award from Celebrate Laconia’s holiday light competition, according to his widow, Marie.

The Mills home, located on Country Club Road, has been cornering the competition for the Light Up Laconia “Clark Griswold” category, the one reserved for creativity, design and use of space, and “the one you can see from outer space,” according to Celebrate Laconia’s website. The Mills property would likely bring a twinkle to an astronaut’s eye, as the displays cover every foot of the 2-acre property.

