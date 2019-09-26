LACONIA — Pop a balloon, win a prize: That’s the theme behind a fundraiser Saturday to help provide food for the hungry.
The Community Action Program’s Laconia Area Center is staging a “drop and pop party” 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Laconia Rod and Gun Club, 358 S. Main St.
People attending the party are asked to bring a food donation and enjoy music, food and dancing. They will get a chance to pop balloons with a number that will determine a prize of a gift certificate or gift card.
The program’s food pantry at 121 Belmont Road is dependent on donated food and funds.
Lynn Tonkin, of the Community Action Program, said money raised by the event will allow it to provide more food options, including purchases of perishable food.
“During the winter months, our food pantry shelves can become very stark,” she said. “We probably have 200 people a month use the service. Lots of folks come in on a daily basis.”
The Laconia Area Center, 524-5512, also has programs for assistance with heating fuel and electrical service.
Other food programs:
— St. Vincent De Paul, 1269 Union Ave., 524-5470.
— Salvation Army, 177 Union Ave., 524-1834.
— Lakes Region Vineyard Church, 175 Mechanic St, 527-2662.
— United Baptist Church, 35 Park Street, 524-8775.
More assistance:
City of Laconia Welfare Department, 47 Beacon St. E, 527-1267.
On the Web:
www.laconianh.gov/247/Food-Pantry
Welfare email:
