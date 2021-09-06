LACONIA — A seven-person family is displaced after a fire damaged a home on St. Catherine Street.
City firefighters, with automatic aid from Gilford and Belmont, were dispatched to 47 St. Catherine Street at 11:49 a.m. on Saturday.
According to a press release issued by Laconia Fire Department Chief Kirk Beattie, first arriving companies found a single-family residential structure with fire showing from the first floor. All occupants of the home were able to evacuate. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the main fire, however the remainder of the house suffered significant smoke and heat damage.
One adult occupant was treated at the scene and transported to Concord Hospital-Laconia for smoke inhalation. The patient was expected to be released from the hospital the same day.
Firefighters rescued a dog from the second floor, which had to be revived using a special pet resuscitation kit. The small dog is now doing well.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be an unattended candle.
Damage is estimated at $150,000. Red Cross has been called to assist the family.
Assisting at the scene were Gilford, Belmont, Meredith, Tilton-Northfield, and Franklin Fire, as well as Laconia Police Department, Stewart’s Ambulance Company and Eversource.
Belmont, Bristol, and Holderness Fire Departments provided coverage to Laconia stations
