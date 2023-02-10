FRANKLIN — For about 60 years, fire chiefs in the Three Rivers city have told City Hall that the historic building at the center of downtown needs to be brought into compliance with modern safety codes. Every year since, the city’s leadership has chosen instead to use Band-Aid solutions, allowing the Franklin Opera House to be used as the primary gathering place for the community.

That ends this year. Mike Foss, the current fire chief, has given the city an ultimatum: fix the Opera House or find another place to hold events.

