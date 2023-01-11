CONCORD — Three months after the state learned that the EZ Pass system was vulnerable to cyber attack, it is unclear whether the problem is even being addressed. State officials ranging from Michael Balboni, head of cybersecurity for the state, to Gov. Chris Sununu have not responded to messages seeking an update, and the EZ Pass default login still is set to memorize users’ credentials.

Even more troubling is that the company the state hired to oversee cybersecurity, Atom Group of Portsmouth, has its own vulnerability problems. When globally-recognized cyber expert Andy Jenkinson of the United Kingdom tested Atom Group’s website, he found several errors that could allow hackers to infiltrate the site and obtain personally identifiable information, or PII.

