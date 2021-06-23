LACONIA — A decision on whether Scott Everett’s commercial-residential development on Elm Street can proceed as planned has been put off until next week.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment has been scheduled to take up an appeal filed by project abutter Peter Brunette Wednesday afternoon. But the meeting was postponed earlier in the day because Brunette was unable to attend the meeting.
Brunette said Wednesday he is recovering from surgery.
City Planning and Code Director Dean Trefethen said arrangements were being made to reschedule the meeting for sometime next week.
Brunette is appealing Trefethen’s administrative approval allowing the installation of a metal retaining wall 2 feet from Brunette’s property on Park Street. Brunette maintains that the wall is a structure and so needs to be at least 5 feet from his property line.
Trefethen has ruled that the wall is a “construction technique,” so it is exempt from the setback requirement in the city’s Zoning Ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.