There’s a childlike joy that bicycles can offer — the wind in your face, as you feel the possibility of traveling farther than you ever dreamed you could before, all you have to do is keep those pedals turning. That exuberance can fade with the decades, particularly as the limitations of knees, hips and hearts make us think twice about a long route or steep hill.

Enter the ebike. They look like a conventional bicycle at first glance, but a closer inspection will reveal a thick frame for battery storage, and an electric motor near the crank. Ebikes can come in different compositions, but typically still require pedaling. The electricity on board is used to augment the rider’s power, making high speeds and ascents easier, removing the anxiety of your own capabilities and replacing it with that feeling a child has when they head off down the road, feet pumping, with no plan except to just go.

