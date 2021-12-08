LACONIA — Downtown Laconia will be open late for a special late-night event on Friday, Dec. 17, when businesses will be holding special events in their stores.
The Studio, right on Main Street, will be having live music performed by Bob McCarthy from 5-6 p.m. and will be featuring their holiday trivia game. The Studio will be open until 7 p.m.
Daub’s Cobbler Shop, on Canal St., will be holding a meet your cobbler event from 4:30 until 8 p.m.
Fresh Takes Deli and Trillium will be serving dinner. Lucky Vibes Tattoo and Sachem Health will also be open late.
Hector’s, on Beacon St., will offer a dinner and a promotion for the Colonial Theatre's 7:30 p.m. showing of "A Christmas Carol," show theater tickets and receive 5% off your dinner. Tickets available at coloniallaconia.com.
The Cake will be holding a Recycled Percussion Holiday show, also at 7:30 p.m. Find your tickets at tix.com/ticket-sales/CAKE/6631.
