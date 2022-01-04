LACONIA — Jim Lyman is used to negotiating an unpredictable climate when scheduling the Laconia World Championship Dog Sled Derby. This year, he has two unknowns to juggle: will there be enough snow, and will enough mushers be able to attend.
The clock is ticking, as the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club, of which Lyman is president, is planning to hold its main event Feb. 11-13. Yet, he used the word "tentative" along with those dates, citing the two factors out of his control.
"Right now, it seems like things could change at any time," Lyman said.
Based solely on infection rates, this winter appears even worse than last, when the championship had to be canceled. But it's a more complicated picture than that. Vaccines and boosters are widely available, and as more is understood about COVID-19, people seem to be more comfortable at events, especially those taking place outdoors.
A major factor in the club's decision is whether the U.S.-Canadian border, which was closed last winter, will remain open. Historically, teams from Quebec made up half to two-thirds of all competitors. "They are major supporters of the race," said Lyman.
The local event wasn't alone last year. Pandemic concerns closed nearly every major mushing race in North America, even in Alaska. That could lead to pent-up demand, should Laconia be able to host its championship. However, it could also mean that some teams might have disbanded without the potential of prize money to keep them going.
"It's not easy for these mushers when they lose a whole season with no racing, no mushing. You can't raise and feed these animals year-round and not have any races to bring them to," Lyman said.
Lyman said he is currently reaching out to some of the usual teams to see if they would be interested in participating this year. Even if they are, and even if the border allows them to cross, that's no guarantee that the race will go on.
"Like always, we have the weather to worry about as well," he said.
Dog sled racing has taken place in Laconia since 1929. The history of those races can be cut in half, with the first half happening consistently, and the second have less reliably, due to changing climate. In other words, there's no longer a guarantee that Laconia will have enough of a snow cover each winter. Records show that the races, in recent decades, have had to be canceled about once every three years, and this winter's conditions look like a coin flip.
"Time will tell, a couple more weeks, we still need a bit more weather," Lyman said.
There are still a couple more pieces that need to be figured out. The state hasn't yet issued a permit for the club to use land on the northern shore of Lake Opechee for the start and finish line, though Lyman said he's had verbal assurance that it's forthcoming.
The other detail is a location to host the pre-race starting position draw and the post-race awards ceremony. In recent years, those gatherings, which take on a celebratory air, have occurred at local taverns or conference halls. Lyman said the usual sites have declined this year, out of COVID concerns, of which he is understanding. He's still looking for an indoor site, but said there's always the option of going old-school, by converting a trailer into a makeshift speaker's podium parked downtown.
"We used to do it right on a low-bed, right on Main Street. That's how I remember doing it as a kid," Lyman said.
In closing, he added, "We're trying to put the event on. Hopefully, between weather and COVID, everything will work out fine."
