LACONIA — Less than four hours before Monday night’s emergency meeting of the Belknap County Delegation to remove Gunstock Area Commission Acting Chair David Strang, a Union Leader reporter on Twitter quoted delegation Chair Rep. Mike Sylvia as saying that only the chair is able to call emergency meetings, and that a quorum of the delegation may only call a non-emergency meeting. County Attorney Andrew Livernois, however, believes the meeting to be valid and legal.

The meeting, Sylvia said, is therefore “defective” because it did not receive seven days’ notice.

