LACONIA — Tax bills hit mailboxes across the city this week and, though the city tax rate went down this year, many city residents will see they bill increase.

The city tax rate, calculated by the state using the assessed value of property citywide and the amount of money the city must raise through taxes, was set at $14.85 this year — down more than $4, about 22%, from last year. This rate means that property owners pay $14.85 for every $1,000 of assessed value on their property. 

