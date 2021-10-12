LACONIA — The mayoral debate scheduled for Oct. 20 will have plenty of opportunities for voters to weigh in.
For starters, each candidate was invited to nominate three panelists, all registered voters, to ask questions. Incumbent Andrew Hosmer nominated Jennifer Anderson of Laconia Motorcycle Week, barber shop owner Breanna Neal, and Ira Keltz, president of Temple B’nai Israel. Challenger Dawn Johnson has selected computer service business owner Josh Youssef, State Rep. Richard Littlefield, and Rob Fisher, former state representative.
The debate will be held at the Laconia Middle School, beginning at 7 p.m., and questions will be taken from the floor. You don’t need to be in attendance to ask a question, though. Questions can be submitted prior to the event via laconiadailysun.com/debate, and questions will be accepted through that page as the debate proceeds.
Questions will be restricted to Laconia voters.
The debate, sponsored by The Laconia Daily Sun, will be broadcast on Lakes Region Public Access Channel 24, and online at debate.lrpa.org.
