DANBURY — Randy McGibbon, 25, of Danbury, has pleaded guilty in Grafton County Superior Court to one felony count of dispensing a controlled drug with death resulting, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Bristol Police Chief James McIntire announced Friday. McGibbon was convicted for dispensing a combination of drugs that took the life of Melissa Ray, 29.
McGibbon was sentenced Thursday to 7-15 years at the New Hampshire State Prison, with 2½ years of the minimum sentence suspended for a period of 4½ years. He also was ordered to pay restitution and received a suspended fine.
According to the joint statement, Bristol police and fire departments responded to 162 Lake St., Apt. 1, Bristol, on July 14, 2015, for a reported drug overdose. McGibbon told investigators that he had traveled to Massachusetts and purchased a combination of what he believed to be heroin and cocaine. Then, on the evening of July 13, McGibbon allegedly convinced Ray to use the drugs with him.
Ray had been sober for about 18 months before that night, authorities say.
Ray’s death was determined to have been caused by the combination of fentanyl and cocaine that McGibbon gave her.
The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin J. Agati and Attorney Nicholas Chong-Yen of the Criminal Justice Bureau’s Drug Unit.
(0) comments
