LACONIA — The April Fools Day edition of The Laconia Sun landed with a bang. Whether out of confusion because they had been successfully pranked, or out of merriment because they got a good laugh from the satire, readers made it by far the most widely read, shared, commented on and talked about edition of the paper so far this year.

A hard copy of the paper, complete with outlandish illustrations, silly font choices and author pseudonyms, can now be won in a raffle, and all proceeds will go towards the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. Readers eager to take home a piece of Daily Sun history can enter the raffle for $10 per ticket, and a winner will be drawn on Friday, Sept 29. 

