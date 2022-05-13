LACONIA — Daffodils, that sign of spring, are in full bloom all over Laconia.
The splashes of yellow brighten up one’s travels around the city, whether in front of the Community Center, the green space at the intersection of Church Street and Union Avenue, in front of the historic Busiel House, or in Rotary Park.
As impressive as the display of 5,000 yellow blooms is, it’s only the beginning, according to Warren Clement, a member of the Laconia Rotary Club which together with the Lakes Region Rotary Club helped to get the project off the ground last year.
The undertaking is being sponsored by Celebrate Laconia.
Clement said the goal is to have 100,000 daffodils planted across the city.
This year organizers are hoping to raise enough money to be able to plant between 20,000 and 30,000 bulbs this fall. Individuals, groups and businesses will have the opportunity to purchase bulbs at a price of 55 cents apiece. Any funds which remain after the bulbs are purchased will be used to support Rotary Club projects in the city, Clement said.
The hope is that with 100,000 daffodils there will be a string of flowers that will run from the Laconia-Belmont line, along Court Street, Union Avenue, along Lake Street and Weirs Boulevard and then along Endicott Street North (Route 3) all the way to the Meredith town line, Clement explained.
The inspiration for the project came from the Daffodil Festival on the island of Nantucket in Massachusetts. Clement noted that that event held at the end of April attracts visitors to the island by the thousands not only to enjoy the profusion of the flowers but to take in all the people sporting sunny yellow outfits, crazy hats, decorated storefronts, antique cars, picnics and parades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.