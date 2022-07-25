What's next for Gunstock

Three more managers at Gunstock Mountain Resort tendered their resignations Monday. As the mountain loses personnel, the question for what is next for the mountain remains unanswered. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

GILFORD — Reps. Tim Lang and Juliet Harvey-Bolia of Sanbornton are calling on Belknap County Delegation Chair Rep. Mike Sylvia, of Belmont, for a meeting to address the reopening of Gunstock Mountain Resort. The delegation is responsible for the appointment and removal of Gunstock Area Commissioners.

“The goal for the meeting is information,” Lang said on Monday. “The economic impact of having this mountain close is not only affecting the county government, but it's affecting small businesses that rely on the mountain being open. We’re looking for a good information session on what the plan is to keep it moving forward so it doesn't happen again and have public comment about it.”

