GILFORD — Reps. Tim Lang and Juliet Harvey-Bolia of Sanbornton are calling on Belknap County Delegation Chair Rep. Mike Sylvia, of Belmont, for a meeting to address the reopening of Gunstock Mountain Resort. The delegation is responsible for the appointment and removal of Gunstock Area Commissioners.
“The goal for the meeting is information,” Lang said on Monday. “The economic impact of having this mountain close is not only affecting the county government, but it's affecting small businesses that rely on the mountain being open. We’re looking for a good information session on what the plan is to keep it moving forward so it doesn't happen again and have public comment about it.”
The decision to have a meeting is ultimately up to the chair, Sylvia.
Last week, the Gunstock management team resigned during the GAC meeting in response to what the team has called overreach, micromanaging, and constant bullying from the new commission, particularly from Chair Peter Ness, and David Strang.
“The GAC team is working diligently to repair the damage done by the irresponsible, petulant management walkout,” said Sylvia. “The current GAC has my full faith, trust and appreciation.”
After giving their two weeks notice, the management team was asked to leave their positions immediately last Thursday morning. As Belknap County Sheriff officials watched the management team clear out their offices, employees came to support their former leadership, effectively shutting down operations for the foreseeable future.
Former general manager Tom Day and the other members of the upper management team stated they are willing to return to their roles if Ness and Strang are replaced.
The mountain has ceased nearly all operations since last Thursday, as the GAC works to re-organize the current staff, and more employees are leaving in protest.
Adventure park and snow sports school manager Sara Caveny, campground manager Becky Baulac and admissions manager Scott Sherman officially resigned early Monday morning.
“The last few days have shown me that I do not have any faith in the commission’s leadership or future of Gunstock right now,” said Caveny, who has worked at the mountain for 15 years. “There’s a lot of uncertainty here and I would not be surprised if this was not the last [round of] resignations out there. I think it’s gonna get a whole lot worse before it gets better. There’s a lot of change that needs to happen on that commission. I think some commissioners need to step down for this place to continue and resume operations.”
When asked how their younger staff members were doing, Sherman read a text from one of his subordinates: “Thanks for being the best boss I’ve ever worked for, Scott. It really is a shame that these commissioners and leadership can’t see how special the management at Gunstock truly is. I’m only 19, and yet I don’t think I’ll meet a boss as amazing and great as you are. I hope this gets figured out soon, but thanks so much for everything Scott."
Sherman has worked for the mountain for 21 years, and has been a full-time, year-round employee for seven years. He’s worked as an admissions manager, and “spiritual guru” to all.
“The final straw is, I don’t see it getting any better,” Sherman said. “They literally have to step down and bring my directors back for this to run the way it is. It’s just going to spiral out of control.”
As admissions manager, Sherman was responsible for handling season passes and all forms of ticketing. According to Sherman, the mountain is going to rapidly start losing pass holders. During Sherman's interview, two people came to the admissions office to ask for refunds for their seasonal passes.
“We’re just the first three managers to step away. More people will step away, and they're not going to have anyone to run the place. As soon as all of your taxpayers figure out the place is not being run up to their standards, they’re gonna start returning their passes and they have every right to. It’s gonna be a lot on this place. They don’t begin to know what’s about to happen to them.”
