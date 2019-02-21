HAVERHILL — After dropping charges against former Bristol Police Chief Michael Lewis on Feb. 5, Grafton County Attorney Martha Hornick has re-indicted the Ashland resident, cleaning up the language in the paperwork.
A Grafton County Superior Court Grand Jury handed up two new felony indictments on Feb. 15, charging that Lewis, “pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct,” claimed overtime hours he had not worked during the period of July 2012 and December 2014, and between January 2016 and December 2017, each time involving more than $1,500.
The original indictments had listed three periods — between July and December 2012, between January 2013 and December 2014, and between January 2016 and December 2017 — and had not included the “course of conduct” language.
Hornick did not return multiple calls seeking the reasons for the changes.
Lewis is alleged to have claimed time for overtime patrols under New Hampshire Highway Safety Agency grants. Bristol selectmen said they discovered the discrepancies while reviewing internal personnel policies following Lewis’ resignation Oct. 4, 2017, after having been placed on paid administrative leave for a month.
The case was scheduled to go to court on Feb. 6, but Hornick dropped the charges on the day before the trial, and a day after the jury had been selected.
Lewis is facing separate misdemeanor charges relating to an allegation that he grabbed a woman’s buttocks while on duty. A final pretrial hearing in that case is scheduled for Feb. 27. There is a possibility that the new charges will take the time slot already set aside for that trial.
Lewis is being represented by defense attorney Eric Wilson of Nashua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.