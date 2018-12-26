LACONIA — The City Council is set to begin the process Thursday of allowing Comcast to provide cable television in Laconia.
The city is already served by Atlantic Broadband, so this would give consumers a choice between two cable television providers.
Comcast is the nation’s largest cable company. Atlantic Broadband is No. 9.
On Thursday evening, the City Council is to have a first reading of a resolution authorizing City Manager Scott Myers to sign documents for Comcast to have a competitive cable television franchise in Laconia.
The council is also to schedule a Jan. 14 hearing on the proposal to gather public comment before any final decision is made.
Myers has said that having two cable television companies locally could be a benefit to consumers looking for good value and increased options.
There has been widespread support from the public via social media of the idea of having a second cable television provider, including from those who suggested prices could come down or more program offerings would be available.
The City Council decision on whether to grant a franchise to Comcast will be based on its ability to show financial strength and technical ability, standards it should be able to meet. The council will not have purview over pricing or programming.
It’s somewhat unusual for more than one cable company to serve a community, but Comcast has gone into competition with the incumbent provider in a few Northeast towns and cities, including Rochester, New Hampshire, which is also served by Atlantic Broadband.
About a year ago, Atlantic Broadband purchased MetroCast, the cable company that previously served Laconia.
