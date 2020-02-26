LACONIA — The bathhouse at Weirs Beach will undergo significant renovations this spring following the City Council’s approval of the project.
The council voted unanimously to approve the $90,000 for the work at its meeting Monday night.
The project will entail installation of new windows, lighting, floor drainage system, floor cover, bathroom partitions and bathroom fixtures.
City Manager Scott Myers told the council the biggest concern is how much work will be required on the drainage system.
“The drains are our main concern, as they may be in good shape and can handle years to come or they may need to be replaced,” Myers said.
He added that, when the city examines the proposals from various contractors, it will need to pay particular attention to the scope of the work on the drainage system.
Because of the possibility that it will require significant work, $50,000 is being set aside for that phase of the project, Myers said.
The cost of the project will come from park impact fees, Endicott Rock Park parking fees, and beach sticker fees.
Myers said the plan is that all the work will take place in the spring so the project will be finished by the time the bathhouse is scheduled to open in late June.
The last extensive renovation took place in 1991, Myers said. However, the bathhouse was repainted and had new doors installed two years ago.
The bathhouse contains changing rooms and toilet facilities. It is open from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. from late June through early September.
