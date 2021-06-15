LACONIA — A proposed contract for the union representing the city’s police officers has been rejected by the City Council, which called the pact too expensive.
The council voted 6-0 without discussion to reject the one-year contract “on the basis of cost,” said Council Henry Lipman, who made the motion at the council meeting Monday evening.
The tentative deal included cost increases totaling $118,336, according to City Manager Scott Myers. There are 32 members in the Laconia Police Officers Association, the patrol officers’ union.
While the union negotiates its contract with the Laconia Police Commission, it is the City Council which needs to approve the money for any increases in pay or benefits for city employees.
Calls seeking comment from either the Police Commission or the union were not returned Tuesday.
Myers declined to give any specifics about the contract, explaining its terms were tentative and contingent on the council’s approval.
However, the council has in recent months approved contracts with three other labor unions. Those one-year agreements call for a 1.8 percent cost of living raise, plus step increases for qualified workers.
Unionized officers are working under the terms of a three-year agreement which is due to expire at the end of the month.
According to the existing contract, patrolmen make between $44,700 and $65,200, while sergeants are paid between $78,300 and $88,000.
