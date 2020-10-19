LACONIA — A financial planner has been named to fill a vacancy on the city’s Trustees of Trust Funds board.
The City Council appointed Michael Fogarty to fill the year remaining in the term of Jon Nivus, who died last month.
The three-member panel oversees approximately $4.3 million in a number of trusts that have been bequeathed to the city. The largest of these is the Putnam Fund, which provides free entertainment programs to the city’s residents. Other funds are designated for various purposes, including the support of cemeteries and parks, or to provide scholarship aid. The trustees are also caretakers of several capital reserve funds, according to city Finance Director Glenn Smith.
Fogarty was one of two people to interview for the position.
Retired attorney Patrick Wood also offered to serve, but told the council that he was confident that Fogarty would be a good choice.
The council also appointed Michael Sweet to a three-year term on the Heritage Commission. Sweet will also serve as the commission’s chairman.
The council also interviewed residents for several other positions on various boards and commissions.
Those interviewed were:
• Brad Fitzgerald, Building Code Board of Appeals.
• Joseph Driscoll, Weirs Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board.
• Michael DellaVecchia, Zoning Board of Adjustment as a regular member.
• Kimon Koulet, Highway Safety Commission.
The council is scheduled to vote on those appointments at its Oct. 26 meeting.
