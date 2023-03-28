Frank Matthews

Frank Matthews, who started working for UPS more than 30 years ago, has been off duty since December as he waits for his case to go before arbitration. He was fired for allegations of dishonesty, a charge that his union representative called a "bald-faced lie." (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

SANDWICH — Francis Matthews began working for UPS at age 20 when he needed a part-time job. In 1990, Frank, as he's known to his customers, became a full-time employee, thinking it was a job he would carry until retirement.

That plan was in place until December of last year, when he was terminated under what he calls false pretenses. Matthews has an arbitration meeting in April, and the community he serves has risen to support him with a petition and letter campaign.

