A Ukrainian relief effort, started by Alex Ray, owner of the Common Man hospitality family in New Hampshire, set out with a goal to raise $1 million. In just six months, the campaign has raised $2.5 million, which has gone to fund everything from generators for orphanages to a blood mobile for supplying field hospitals.  

Since 2014, Ukraine has been involved in a conflict with Russia and pro-Russian separatists. On Feb. 24, Russia officially invaded Ukraine, ramping up the conflict up to a war. Since the invasion through Dec. 18, an estimated 6,826 Ukrainian civilians have been killed. According to a report from the BBC, 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been slain since February. The bloodshed has left thousands of children orphaned or displaced from their families. Some of those children were able to receive gifts, warmth and even electricity thanks to the charitable efforts of Granite Staters and the New Hampshire Relief for Ukraine Fund. 

