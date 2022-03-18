LACONIA — Lifeguards could be returning to Weirs Beach provided the city can hire enough of them to work this summer.
Matt Mansur, assistant director of recreation and facilities, said he hopes to be able to hire eight lifeguards to work at Weirs Beach, and Bond Beach in Lakeport.
To qualify, applicants must be at least 16 years old and be able to complete a 25-hour course and pass an in-the-water test in order to be certified, Mansur said. The city will pay the costs associated with the training.
Last year lifeguards were paid $13 an hour, and the city was able to hire just three — enough to staff only Bond Beach on Lake Opechee. This year the department is considering offering another $1 or $2 more an hour “to try and remain competitive,” Mansur said.
By comparison, the city was paying lifeguards $9 an hour in 2015.
He said he is hoping to attract some applicants from students at Plymouth State University, who will be done with classes in early May, as well as students at Laconia High School which is due to let out on June 21.
“I’m expecting staffing will be tight considering the current job market,” Mansur acknowledged.
If there are enough qualified applicants Mansur said six lifeguards would be assigned to Weirs Beach — the city’s largest with 680 feet of waterfront — and two at Bond. There are no plans to post lifeguards at Opechee Park or Bartlett Beach.
The city is also recruiting staff for the summer day camp program at Opechee Park.
Mansur said he is hoping to hire five counselors for the camp which is scheduled to run Mondays through Fridays from June 27 to Aug. 19. Applicants need to be at least 18 years of age and able to relate readily to young children. Applicants will also need to satisfactorily complete a background check.
The camp is open to first- through fifth-graders.
Mansur said day camp workers are typically college students or paraeducators in area schools.
Training for camp staff includes an overview of behavior management, responding to emergency situations, and an orientation to camp operating procedures.
