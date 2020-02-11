LACONIA — The city is putting the final touches on a request for information from companies that would be interested in managing the restored Colonial Theatre.
Working with the Colonial Theatre Programming Committee, the city has drafted a nine-page brochure asking management entities to present their qualifications and management plans in addition to detailed information about their financial backgrounds, vision, and abilities “to be the exclusive manager” of the theater.
The purpose of the request for information is to start the exchange of information and outline the city’s desires. The selection of the theater management will be made by the City Council.
“The document is casting a net to see who will come to the table,” said City Councilor Bob Hamel, who also serves on the Programming Committee.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer told the Council Monday that the responses from potential theater managers is “critically important because this is how we are going to run this asset for the city.”
Hosmer said restoration work on the 750-seat Colonial is on track to be completed in December and he hopes that management can be chosen far enough in advance of the completion to be in a position to start running the venue next January.
Councilor David Bownes said he hoped the management entity would be in place by July or August at the latest.
The brochure had been labeled a request for proposals, but because its aim is more general, the Council indicated that the city should issue it as a request for information. An RFI is a preliminary document to get general information from potential vendors, while an RFP is a document asking vendors to provide an overview of offerings and costs for a specific service.
Hosmer said that he hoped the RFI would produce enough interested candidates that the city could pick a smaller group of finalists who would then be asked to submit more detailed proposals. He hoped the RFI could be issued either late this month or early next month.
City Manager Scott Myers said the RFI would be reviewed by the city’s attorney before it is formally issued.
He said the invitation to respond to the RFI would be placed in periodicals and and websites aimed at theater and performing arts interests.
