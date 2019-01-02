LACONIA — Want to buy a piece of vacant land in Laconia? The city has a deal for you.
In 2015, the city took ownership of one-third of an acre of land on Hill Street at Cole Street in the Lakeport area.
When a property owner does not pay taxes, the city can eventually take ownership of land. It then tries to sell it to recover back taxes, which in this case are $6,133.75.
There was only one person interested in buying the property when the city put it up for sale recently. The bid was $7.77. This was the city’s second attempt at selling the property.
Even though the bid was well below what is owed on the property in back taxes, the City Council had the option of accepting the offer. It refused the deal on Thursday, and elected to market the property again.
City Purchasing Specialist Jonathan Gardner said there has been some additional interest in the property since the $7.77 bid came in.
The property doesn’t have an address but is identified in city property records _ http://gis.vgsi.com/laconianh _by map identification number, 371/106/49.
A drive to the property may show one reason there hasn’t been a plethora of willing buyers.
As one might assume, land along Hill Street appears to be quite steep, even if the price is not.
