Pride flag

In a departure from last year's Pride flag display at City Hall, a motion before the city council to display a Pride flag on a city flagpole this year failed on Monday. (The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

LACONIA — There will be no rainbow flag flown from City Hall, though there was during last year’s Pride Month, nor will a flag in support of gay rights be flown from any city-owned flagpole this year, after a proposal to do just that failed to find support from the city council.

The proposal was suggested by the mayor’s advisory Human Relations Committee, and brought to the council on Monday by Councilor Tony Felch of Ward 6, who asked his fellow councilors to support a motion to fly a rainbow flag from the flagpole in the traffic island in front of the Congregational Church.

