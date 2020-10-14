LACONIA — Funding for the complete construction of a new skate park has been approved, following action by the City Council.
The council on Tuesday authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to use $70,000 from two department funds to cover the costs of phase two of the park which will be constructed at the south end of Opechee Park.
Just last month, the council authorized spending $100,000 to build the first phase of the park, which will be designed to be used by skateboarders, and riders of kick scooters and BMX bikes.
Recreation Facilities Director Amy Lovisek told the council that by building both phases of the park one right after the other would save the city $40,000 to $50,000 compared to having the second phase of the project being built later on.
The facility will be constructed by a Colorado firm which specializes in building skate parks. The company is already working on a project in Maine. Work on the Laconia park is scheduled to begin next month, Lovisek said.
The $100,000 approved by the council on Sept. 28 will come from reserve funds set aside for non-capital expenditures.
The skate park will be built where the Opechee Park Clubhouse formerly stood. The 20-acre Opechee Park already contains a running track, baseball diamonds, a playing field for soccer and field hockey, and two beaches.
The $170,000 will pay for just the construction of the skate park itself, and not for amenities such as lighting and fencing. Lovisek said she hoped that the funds for that work would be raised by a non-profit organization that is being formed to support the operation and maintenance of the skate park.
