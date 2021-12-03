The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has a variety of items up for grabs this year:
Donated by Highland Mountain Bike Park are two passes, perfect for that daredevil in your life.
For sports fans, there are two tickets for a Dec. 20 Celtics game donated by Eastern Propane & Oil, valued at $490 value. The Boston Bruins have provided two signed wall hangings.
A ten-foot long, white, blue and grey stand up TAHE paddle board was donated by Watermark Marine, and comes with a paddle, fin and leg strap.
The Bank of NH Pavilion donated a pair of season reserved pavilion seats to all shows in the 2022 Eastern Propane Concert Series with access to the brand new Coors Light VIP Club and MB Tractor Balcony, a $10,000 value.
Donated by Bridget Harding: RJ Harding will shave off his beard during the auction, no monetary value just endless smiles.
Have an item to donate? The auction is hosting a collection event at Tanger Outlets this weekend, Dec. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Popular auction items include toys, tools, electronics and gift cards. The auction begins Tuesday, Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.