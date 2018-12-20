MEREDITH — Inter-Lakes High School senior Ian McCabe is one of two students from New Hampshire who will be traveling to Washington, D.C., in March as part of the United States Senate Youth Program.
McCabe, of Center Harbor, plans to major in political science in college, and his selection for the Senate Youth Program will provide him with a $10,000 scholarship to help with that goal.
The Senate Youth Program provides an intensive week-long educational experience, giving students an in-depth view of the United States Senate and the interaction between the legislative, judicial, and executive branches of the federal government. Established by U.S. Senate Resolution in 1962, the program is intended for high school students interested in pursuing careers in public service.
Student delegates attending the program on March 2-9 will hear major policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, officials from the departments of State and Defense, and directors of other federal agencies, according to the U.S. Senate Youth Program website. They also will participate in meetings with the president and a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Military officers from each branch of the service will serve as mentors for the students.
The Hearst Foundations provide transportation, hotel, and meal expenses for the participants.
Public and private high school teachers and principals in each state and the District of Columbia, as well as the Department of Defense Education Activity, nominate students for the program in the fall. To qualify, students must hold student body office or other positions in the community, and show an academic interest in government, history, and politics.
McCabe has held several leadership positions at Inter-Lakes, including president of the Student Council and secretary of the National Honor Society. He is a student representative to the Inter-Lakes School Board and is involved in the Rotary Club’s Interact Program.
He did an internship with state Sen. Bob Giuda and subsequently worked on Giuda’s re-election campaign this past fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.