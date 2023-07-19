You practically grew up with her if you’re a millennial, or someone who has tuned into MTV sometime in the past 12 years.
Chanel West Coast, a hip-hop artist perhaps best known as the wisecracking, cackling co-host of Rob Dyrdek’s "Fantasy Factory" and “Ridiculousness,” is all grown up now, too.
“Oh my God, this bird just, like, flew right above my head,” she gasped during a recent interview. “Sorry, that was really scary.”
Even after retiring from viral video clip comedy, the unscripted moments just keep on coming for Chanel.
The California native is bringing her signature bubbly energy and feel-good anthems to The Big House at Weirs Beach on Saturday, July 22. She said the beach-town venue reminded her of the Jersey Shore, and expects an eclectic mix of locals and summer tourists to fill the space.
"I love intimate performances,” Chanel said. “I love to just be able to, like, touch my fans’ hands and for them to see me up close."
Even though she catapulted to fame on MTV reality shows, music has always been Chanel’s first passion, shaped by the divergent sounds of her parents’ upbringings. Her father worked as a hip hop DJ in New York City while her mother brought a rock 'n' roll attitude to Los Angeles.
Visiting her dad as a kid, Chanel turned to writing her own raps and songs out of summertime boredom. “Going to see my dad in New York, being inspired by him and having this extra free time to get into my creativity — that’s what really inspired me,” she said.
Chanel left the “Ridiculousness” red couch after 30 seasons, and is now focusing on her role as new mother, her swimwear line and her music career. She started writing her upcoming album before the pandemic, and took up meditation as a way to look for the positive aspects of life.
“I had a lot of anxiety just because obviously, everything going on in the world was really chaotic. I just felt like the energy during the pandemic, it was like, OK, things need to change. ... The first few months of the pandemic, I'm over here dodging a virus, like I'm going to turn into a zombie.”
And then she gave that infamous laugh. Oh yeah, it's real. Chanel still knows how to have fun, even though she said the arc of her music has matured.
“I even wrote a lot of the songs before I was dating my boyfriend, so they’re more like ‘single lonely girl pursuing her dreams in LA,’ ‘I’ve had a struggle'-type vibe, and it’s very moody,” she said. “Since I got pregnant and had a baby, I’ve noticed my music’s a lot more happy ... that overall tone of the album is kind of the evolution of me.”
Adulting for Chanel doesn’t mean a full factory reset, though. The “Alcoholic,” “I Love Money,” and “Blueberry Chills” performer said her new single, “Lit for Days,” is about incorporating loved ones into her lifestyle.
“When I made that song, I already had in mind, like, I want to make a more grown-up version of a party song,” Chanel said. “Being ‘Lit for Days’ is as simple as being in the backyard party with your kids and just a family barbecue. It’s just about having a good time and enjoying life.”
The "Lit" music video showcases that attitude — sort of. As Lamborghini cars pull up, partygoers dance aboard yachts and Chanel shows off her diamond-encrusted watches while slapping a friend's twerking derriere — before sharing a smooch poolside with boyfriend Dom Fenison, who's holding their daughter, Bowie.
“After having a baby they treat you like you’re dead," she said. "And I’m like, my life just started, this baby gave me so much ambition and she just made me so motivated to go even harder for her. ... I still want to party, I still want to have a good time, but also with my family. Life is about balance; you can do both."
Chanel will also be filming behind-the-scenes content for her new docuseries during her New Hampshire visit, promising to capture some East Coast adventures with her signature West Coast spirit. The starlet noted her upcoming show will give fans a "Hannah Montana"-esque look at her dual life, both at home with her new family and chasing dreams under the Hollywood lights.
Will the Lakes Region inspire her to change her name to Chanel East Coast after her Big House performance? Probably not — she said others have jokingly floated the idea in the past — but she’s still ready to turn it up in Laconia.
“I want everybody to come out and have a good time,” she said. “It’s the middle of summer, we’re going to be on the water, like on a beach ... [I want fans] to remember when they saw Chanel West Coast, they had the time of their lives.”
For more information about the show and tickets, visit bighousenightclub.com.
