BRISTOL — The long-delayed opening of the newly configured Bristol transfer station took place on Saturday, July 6, on what Superintendent Mark Bucklin called the busiest weekend they have ever had.
The new traffic pattern did not pose much of a problem, Bucklin said, but a couple of cars broke down in the middle of the lot, causing some delays and confusion. Still, despite those "minor issues," he said everything went well.
Selectman Rick Alpers had posted a video ahead of the change to show residents the new traffic pattern, which takes vehicles on a wider loop, away from the highway garage, to a new set of containers along paved, lined lanes.
Because the day proved to be so busy, they nearly filled both solid waste containers on Saturday, and it took only a half-hour on Monday to finish filling the second one, Bucklin said.
Bucklin said they are easing into the new pattern so people have a chance to get used to it. The metals and construction material is still being accepted at the lower lot for the time being. Eventually, those will be brought to the top with the regular solid waste, and all that remains below will be the burn piles for brush.
The town previously closed its "boutique" swap shop and does not plan to reopen it.
Bucklin said there will be work sessions with the Bristol Board of Selectmen to discuss the future of recycling. The town temporarily halted its recycling program when the market collapsed, but hopes to reinstate recycling when economically feasible.
The town currently asks residents to separate glass from normal household waste, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars collects aluminum cans for recycling, but that is the extent of recycling today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.